Yelena Belova will occupy an important place in the MCU when Thunderbolts is released, and in the comics she has a high-profile mentor

Although Wolverine claims that he is better off alone than in company, the character has served as a father figure for many young female characters in the comics and we could also see in the X-men movies and his relationship with Rogue. In a recent flashback, Marvel has revealed that a new MCU star thinks Logan is great and takes some of his advice to heart: Black Widow's “sister,” Yelena Belova (white widow). A connection that could also occur in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once the X-men are officially introduced.

In the 2nd issue of White Widow by Sarah Gailey, Alessandro Miracolo and Matt Milla, it begins with a flashback of Yelena on an assassination mission where she crosses paths with an Avenger. White Widow has been sent to kill Wolverine, but also another weaker assassin. Yelena and Logan sign a temporary truce while they eliminate the third party and quickly begin to have great banter.

As Yelena taunts the fallen assassin, she also tells her what she did wrong and lets her live to try again. Wolverine, who is sometimes an untraditional teacher, informs her that she would make a great teacher.

White Widow

Wolverine inspires White Widow to become a teacher

In her own series, White Widow left the Red Room behind to become an advisor and mentor to assassins. However, what she hoped would be a more peaceful existence is interrupted by the massive Armament corporation. While trying to save her new neighborhood, Yelena runs a thriving business teaching the next generation of killers how to kill quickly, escape without a trace, and get dental insurance. One of the reasons Armament is moving so aggressively against Yelena is because the company wants to hire her but she refuses to be part of the organization.

After being obsessed with getting over Natasha Romanoff, Yelena has found some semblance of peace simply by trying to be herself. Her unwavering confidence and her high body count are two solid reasons why she is so in demand as a mentor.

Yelena knows her own value and instead of tearing down other women, the way she was raised, she supports them and wants to strengthen them. Despite thinking the group names are silly (she calls the X-Men “your little club”), she doesn't leave out the two. members of BAD Girls who attack her to recover the Armament technology. She simply files her name on the ever-growing list of things she doesn't like about White Widow.

Are you looking forward to seeing Yelena in action again?

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

