White Sole case, the Turin court agrees with Loro Piana

The dispute over the White Sole shoe from the Loro Piana brand ends in favor of the well-known Italian company part of the giant LVMH team. It has been an iconic model since 2005 for its white rubber sole and inspired by the design of the sailing world as recalled by the suede upper.

After the appeal presented by the manufacturing company, the Turin business court recognized the “distinctive element” of the brand in question that had been unduly imitated in shape as well as for word marks. Loro Piana, who was assisted by the law firm Trevisan & Cuonzo, has celebrated the news by disseminating the resolution of the dispute, according to ordinance n.15604/2023 published last 25 October against an Italian company active in the footwear segment.

Thus the court, accepting Loro Piana's appeal, established the ban on producing, marketing, promote and offer for sale “counterfeit” footwear from the 'Open Walk' model. Furthermore, the withdrawal of goods from the market and banning the use of word marks in any form and modality.

“The recognized protectability of the brand consisting of the shape of the iconic 'Open Walk' shoe by Loro Piana – commented the lawyer Cuonzo – represents a milestone of fundamental importance in the context of the enforcement program implemented by Loro Piana, with the assistance of Trevisan & Cuonzo, against those who attempt to exploit the iconicity of said footwear, which represents one of the maison's symbolic products”.

