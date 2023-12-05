loading…

The White House says too many innocent civilians have died in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The White House claims to have daily conversations with the administration Israel regarding the protection of civilians in Gaza, Palestine.

The United States (US) government’s comments came after more than 15,000 Palestinians were killed since Israel’s bombing of Gaza began on October 7 in the war against Hamas.

According to health authorities in Gaza, around 40 percent of the total dead were children.

“Too many innocent civilians have died in Gaza,” said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as quoted by Sky News, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

He said the US expects Israel to avoid attacks on areas that the Israeli government has identified as “no strike” zones in Gaza.

“They also indicated that there are areas where there will be ‘no strike’ zones. And in those zones, we expect Israel not to carry out attacks,” Sullivan said.

The US official also said the attacks on three ships in the Red Sea last weekend were a common thread for international peace and stability.

“Washington has every reason to believe that these attacks, although carried out by the Houthi group in Yemen, were carried out entirely by Iran,” Sullivan said.

Palestinian news agency WAFA on Monday reported Israeli airstrikes targeted two schools hosting Palestinian refugees in Al-Darraj, Gaza City, killing 50 people and wounding hundreds.