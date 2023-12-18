Developed by Bad Vices Games, While We Wait Hereout on PC and consoles next year, won the coveted Red Bull Indie Forge award. The player, within this new culinary-themed video game that we previewed by the authors of the highly appreciated Ravenous Devils, will live a dark and gloomy experience, one step away from the end of the world.

Inside an American diner, which might remind you of one of those sitcoms that viewers of American television series like so much, there are eclectic and detailed characters, waiting to know their fate between a cheeseburger and a chocolate muffin.

