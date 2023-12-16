Together with testimonial Clarence Seedorf, marketing and commercial director Michele Ciccarese spoke about the international development of our football: “Many initiatives have been carried out in the last year and we will continue in the future too”

The Lega Serie A was the protagonist in Saudi Arabia at the World Football Summit, in the panel “Transforming Serie A: Globalization, Media Innovation, and the new era of Made in Italy” with Michele Ciccarese, marketing and commercial director, and with Alfonso De Stefano , managing director of Serie A Mena. Exceptional speaker and testimonial of the Lega Serie A at the event was football legend Clarence Seedorf. The second edition of the World Football Summit Asia took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and brought together key decision-makers from the global football industry, as well as 1,000 participants from 70 countries, in the first event of its kind in the Arab country. “We were very happy to participate as protagonists in the WFS in Jeddah, an event of great importance in Saudi Arabia for the global football industry – declared Michele Ciccarese -. The internationalization process of the Lega Serie A, in constant evolution over the last year with the many initiatives carried out with the clubs through the offices in New York and Abu Dhabi, continues quickly and returning as protagonists in the Middle East, in a country that is increasingly relevant for our industry, represents a fundamental step for the growth of the brand football'. We also showed in Jeddah, as a preview, the images of the 'Champions of Made Italy' series, the new project which tells, through the most representative foreign footballers, not only the 20 clubs, but the Italian cities and production chains, and we talked about our international strategy by sharing the stage with an internationally renowned Serie A Legend like Clarence Seedorf. The great interest seen in these two days confirms the strength of the Serie A brand and the brands of our clubs known and loved all over the world. We must continue to cultivate the relationship with the global fan base and never take it for granted because the competition for the attention of generations Z and Alpha is becoming increasingly intense.”