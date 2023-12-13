A little less than a week ago, the president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, announced an additional ban in educational centers: the use of mobile phones during students' leisure time. This measure is added to the previous restriction that already existed in the classrooms during the school period.

Galicia thus joins Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha as the only regions to implement this type of restrictions. Regulating telephone use in educational environments is not an easy task: Spain lacks a defined legal framework for this, leaving responsibility in the hands of the autonomous communities.

Galicia, one step further. Galicia has been the last Spanish region to regulate the use of mobile phones in educational centers. The Xunta has put on the table the prohibition of its use during rest time. “It cannot be used during recess, nor in the dining room, nor at entrances or exits,” Rueda said.

It is a complementary measure to the one already applied in 2015, which regulated the ban on cell phones in the classroom. But achieving these restrictions is not so simple.

The problem with the legal framework. To achieve this objective, in 2015 it had to publish a decree developed through its 2011 autonomous law on coexistence and participation in the educational community. Article 19.4 reflects that “the use of mobile phones or other electronic devices as a communication mechanism is prohibited during school periods. Exceptionally, centers may establish rules for their correct use as a pedagogical tool.”

This law, which can be consulted by any citizen in the Official Gazette of Galicia, is different from that of the rest of the communities, and there is no national framework that regulates the use of the telephone in educational centers. Although Rueda has announced that he will go further to prohibit cell phones during leisure time, it is still unknown if this article will be modified or what strategy will be developed to achieve this goal.

Castilla-La Mancha also has its own regulations. Although Galicia is currently ringing after this measure, other regions, such as Castilla la Mancha, were pioneers in prohibiting the use of telephones in 2014. The regional government promoted this restriction except “in the cases expressly provided for in the educational project of the center or in exceptional situations, duly accredited”.

In this case, the prohibition is protected and reflected under article 22.4 of the minor law of Castilla la Mancha, published in the Official Gazette of the region on October 17, 2014. Again, a modification to the regional law to regulate the use of the mobile phone.

Madrid followed in 2020. In September of the 2020/21 school year, the Community of Madrid promoted the limitation of telephone use in the classrooms of schools and institutes. It did so through a modification of the Decree that establishes the regulatory framework for coexistence in educational centers in the Community of Madrid.

Specifically, Madrid modified Decree 60/2020, of July 29, which modifies Decree 32/2019, of April 9, which regulates aspects such as expulsion from the center for five business days in case of not delivering the cell phone to the teacher if required.

Andalusia, the last to join… although only half. On December 5, a new instruction from the Junta de Andalucía came into force, prohibiting, except for justified exceptions, the use of mobile devices in schools, including recess time for extracurricular activities.

“The current regulatory framework contemplates that the regulation on the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices is within the margin of autonomy of the centers so that, taking into account the peculiarities of each context, they can allow or not allow the use of these media.”

In the Andalusian case, recently announced, decrees of regional laws are not modified. The step here is an order from the Junta de Andalucía in which measures are sent to the centers themselves, calling into question its legal scope. The counseling instructions fall below orders, decrees and laws, so the order itself may conflict with the internal regulations of the centers (ROC, Organic Regulations for the Operation of the Centers).

Europe is not moving towards a unified criterion either. It is clear that, at the moment, Spain does not have defined criteria to regulate telephone use in classrooms. Meanwhile, countries like Italy or France established this type of prohibition by law, in order to unify the limitations in all schools in their territory. They are rather an exception, since the rest of the European community is not so clear-cut at the legislative level.

The Netherlands issued a national directive in July for schools stating that students cannot bring phones, cell phones or tablets to classrooms. Despite this, as in Spain, this directive does not reflect a modification in the law, so it ends up depending on the decision of each center. In this case, there will be a review in 2024/25 on the scope of the measure, to determine whether or not a ban is necessary at a legal level.

