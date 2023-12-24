26 years after the launch of the first Toyota Prius In the Japanese market, the hybrid car reigns in the country that launched it to the rest of the world. For the first time, everything indicates that 2023 will be the first year in which cars with hybrid engines surpass sales of vehicles with combustion engines in Japan.

According to figures collected by Bloomberg, 51.1% of the cars sold in the country in 2022 were gasoline, compared to 42.6% of cars with hybrid engines. By the end of this year, the situation should have been reversed. The accounts of the economic environment point to a drop in gasoline cars to 44.3%, while the hybrid will have grown to 48.8% of sales.

The outlook also suggests that the gap will continue to grow over the years and that hybrids will be, by far, the preferred option for the Japanese for the remainder of the decade. If its forecasts are met, in 2030, 67.1% of the vehicles purchased in Japan they will be hybridswhile less than 20% will be gasoline cars.

If fulfilled, the automobile market would be unique among the most developed countries. Despite the current cooling in demand, Bloomberg NEF has already pointed out that in 2030, in Europe the electric car will reach a share of more than 30%. Other reports are even more optimistic and point to sales that will exceed 50% in Europe and 40% in the United States for that year.

In Japan, however, they will barely stay at 10%, according to Bloomberg.

An extraordinarily particular market

With such figures, it is not surprising that Toyota, Honda, Nissan or Mazda continue moving with leaden feet as far as the electric car is concerned. It is true that their markets are not based exclusively on the local market, especially for giants like Toyota or Honda, but they do help to sustain their proposal.

We must not lose sight of the fact that Japan is a particular market. There the smallest models triumph. At least on the outside, because a good part of the best-selling cars are cars with smaller body sizes that, however, are especially practical on the inside. A type of vehicle that, for the moment, the electric car has not managed to conquer.

They also do not meet the European problems. Much of the push for electric cars in Europe comes from fear of polluting substances in diesel. Its excessive growth has exacerbated the pollution problem in city centers, which is why an attempt is being made to reverse the situation. In Japan, however, they took matters into their own hands in the late 90s and from 20% of diesel cars in 1999 to 1% of sales in 2015.

According to experts such as Kenichiro Wada, who worked for Mitsubishi, Japanese reluctance with the electric car is related to two basic aspects. One of them is that the charging network is scarce, so the buyer does not see incentives to make the leap to this technology, which is also more expensive.

And Wada also points out that the Japanese are very patriotic when it comes to buying a new car. Most want to buy Japanese cars and, at the moment, the Japanese electric vehicle supply is short and has not produced good results.

The Japanese market supports the idea behind the strategies followed by its main manufacturers, but the doubt as to whether these companies they are falling behind in its adoption of the electric car is recurrent. According to The New York Times, Toyota executives themselves were surprised at the last Shanghai Auto Show with the advances of Chinese companies.

While some reports point to widespread growth in electric cars, other experts consulted by the newspaper suggest that hybrids will rebound in sales. With the new European and American environmental requirements, the hybrid will be the only viable path for cars with combustion engines.

If the latter happens, the strategies of the Japanese companies, of betting on the hybrid until the market is more mature, would be correct if, as Toyota assures, they have batteries in the medium term that provide true added value to the customer.

In Xataka | Toyota has a headache regarding the electric car. He just revealed his plan to solve it

Photo | Jezael Melgoza