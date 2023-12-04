The last few days have turned Europe upside down. For the first time in more than a decade, 60% of the continent is under snow. And that has translated into road closures, problems in hundreds of towns, collapsed airports and cold, very cold.

Spain, on the other hand, is going at its own pace.

Very cold in the north. Of the AEMET commented that “next week will be very cold and dry in northern and eastern Europe. However, with this warning we run the risk of underestimating what is happening in the north. As Pedro C. Fernandez explainedthe interesting thing is that the enormous mass of frigid air that the models show over Russia would be brewing “over that same territory.”

That is, it is not a drop of arctic air, or anything like that. It is a huge mass of cooling air. It’s not clear if this is a “massive heat loss from the albedo effect of that entire region completely covered in snow,” but (either way) the situation is very surprising.

What is albedo? In summer we usually talk a lot about the “Iberian oven”; That is to say, the effect that anticyclones produce on the country: the absence of winds that move the air and clouds that protect us from the sun usually causes temperatures to skyrocket.

Well, the albedo (the percentage of radiation that any surface reflects with respect to the radiation that falls on it) caused by having half a continent under the snow has the opposite effect: it causes the temperature to plummet.

Will all this affect us? On other occasions we have seen masses of this type descend over Western Europe (freezing everything in their path), but for the moment it seems that we are relatively safe from the “beast from the east.” In fact, according to AEMETthe next few days will be “milder and rainier than normal for the season.”

That is, temperatures in Spain will rise. What’s more, as Duncan Wingen explains, towards the end of the week, “the Azores anticyclone will rearm and bring stable weather to the south.” Although. not enough to isolate the northern half of the peninsula from the impact of a long atmospheric river of humidity that will connect us “with the Caribbean.” That is, with the exception of the Mediterranean and the islands, it is possible that it will rain “in a good part of the country.”

30 degrees difference. That is what will exist between the different areas of the country. While the Azores anticyclone will keep Canarian thermometers around 20 degrees, the Pyrenees is beginning to face winter with temperatures close to 10 degrees below zero.

Today, “good weather” on the bridge seems assured in many areas of the country, but December is a complete enigma.

