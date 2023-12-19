Suara.com – Inactive KPK chairman Firli Bahuri (center) walks while carrying coffee as he is about to start a press conference at a cafe in East Jakarta, Tuesday (19/12/2023). Firli came to provide information regarding the pre-trial decision regarding his suspect status in the alleged extortion case of former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

In his statement, Firli said that the South Jakarta District Court (PN) did not refuse but decided not to accept his pretrial application.

“Usually there are two decisions, rejected and granted. This is something in the middle, which is unacceptable,” said Firli.

However, he appreciated the South Jakarta District Court for being willing to handle the pretrial lawsuit he filed. He also claimed that he would cooperate in undergoing the legal process.

Previously, the sole judge at the South Jakarta District Court, Imelda Herawati, decided that she could not accept Firli's pretrial application. The reason is that the petition material is included in the main case and there is evidence that is not relevant to the pretrial object. (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)