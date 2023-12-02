loading…

Israel killed 240 Palestinians in bombings in Gaza in the last two days. Israel also attacked Syria, killing 2 Iranian IRGC soldiers. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

DAMASCUS – In the midst of the bombing of Gaza in the war against Hamas, the military Israel also launched air strikes on Syria, Saturday (2/12/2023). The attack on Syria killed two soldiers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“The two soldiers: Muhammad Ali Atayi Shurche and Panah Takizade were killed in an Israeli attack in Syria,” the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu.

According to the IRGC, the two soldiers served in Syria as military advisors.

The Syrian news agency, SANA, reported that Israeli warplanes attacked areas near the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Saturday morning. The attack also damaged property.

Meanwhile in Gaza, the Hamas group said 240 Palestinians had been killed as a result of brutal Israeli military attacks since a temporary ceasefire ended on Friday.

“Another 650 people were injured in hundreds of airstrikes, artillery and (Israeli) Navy bombardments, everywhere in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas said in a statement.

“Israeli forces specifically targeted Khan Younis, where dozens of houses were destroyed with their occupants inside,” the Hamas statement continued.

The death toll rose sharply, because on Friday evening health officials

Palestine reported that the number of casualties due to Israeli attacks on Gaza reached 184 people, 589 other people were injured, and dozens of houses were destroyed.

The Israeli military ignored Hamas’ announcement regarding hundreds of Palestinian civilian casualties. The Zionist military said its attacks targeted more than 400 what they claimed were “terrorist targets” in Gaza.

“The Air Force, Navy and Army are involved,” the Israeli military said. “The fighter jets hit more than 50 targets in extensive strikes in the Khan Younis area in the south of the region.”

Israel has been bombarding Gaza again since Friday after negotiations aimed at extending a ceasefire with Hamas, which had been going on for a week, failed. Mediators lamented that Israeli bombing hampered efforts to re-establish the ceasefire.

