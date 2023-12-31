loading…

Vladimir Putin will be the world leader who will win in 2023. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – As 2023 draws to a close, Russian President Vladimir Putin has one thing on his mind: projecting self-confidence as he heads towards an inevitable re-election in March. Putin is also said to be the world leader who will win in 2023.

The presidential election in Russia is perhaps best described as a kind of political theater. Putin has no serious rivals; his most prominent opponent, Alexei Navalny, is in prison 40 miles north of the Arctic Circle; and the bland media portrayed the sitting president as indispensable to Russia.

But the vote this spring is an important public ritual for the Kremlin leader, who will retain power until the end of the decade.

Putin announced his candidacy in almost casual fashion. After a “Russian heroes” ceremony in early December, Putin held an on-camera chat with a group of soldiers who had fought in Ukraine – and, unsurprisingly, implored the president to run in 2024.

“On behalf of our people, Donbas as a whole and our united land, I would like to ask you to take part in these elections,” said Artyom Zhoga, a representative of the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, as reported by CNN. “After all, there is a lot of work to be done… You are our president, and we are your team. We need you, and Russia needs you.”

“I won't deny that at different times I have had different thoughts (about this),” he said. “But now, you are right, the time has come to make a decision. I will run for president of the Russian Federation.”

It was a moment clearly designed to show Putin as a beloved national leader. And it also represents what Putin often advertises as a signal achievement of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions in defiance of international law.

But if Putin runs for president during wartime, he must consider the existing facts. Russia does not fully control the territory of Ukraine it claimed in September 2022; the war on the ground took a heavy toll on Russian men and equipment; and Russia's Black Sea Fleet suffered a major blow.

Moreover, war had actually occurred in Russia. In recent months, Ukrainian drones have struck deep inside Russian territory. Although Kyiv may still deny it, such attacks have a disturbing psychological impact – especially when drones managed to penetrate the airspace around the Kremlin in May.

But the biggest blow from the war in Ukraine came in June, when Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a rebellion amid disagreements with Russia's top military brass and marched on Moscow.