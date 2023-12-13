Every year there is an increase in the minimum salaryand for this 2024the National Minimum Wages Commission (Conasami) approved a 20% increase in the general minimum wage and professional minimum wages for next year.

The general minimum wage will be 248.93 pesos per daywhile in the Free Zone of the Northern Border it will be 374.89 pesos and the salaries of professions will also increase 20%. However, some minimum wage workers may not see the increase.

Workers in the informal sector They are the main sources of economy that will not benefit from the increase. Normally, workers in this sector are not registered or regulated by legal or regulatory frameworks.

In addition, Employees on fees or project contracts will not see the salary increase either.since the contracts used in the creative, technological and consulting industries usually establish a fixed amount for the number of hours worked or, precisely, for the entire total project and not for the time worked.

In that sense, the rest of the workers will see the salary increase starting January 1, 2024.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions