You can simply choose this super cool Maserati. Of course, you can also be the person with superior taste and say “NONE.”

It’s not possible, it’s not allowed, the customers don’t want it and yet it has something: tackling a chic car in a somewhat unchaste manner. Of course, of course, we know. The Maserati Ghibli that you see in the photos is absolutely not a more beautiful and elegant car than the original.

But the Ghibli is secretly a car that lends itself somewhat to this. Even the ‘Trofeo’ is a fairly inconspicuous car without thick bumpers, wheel arch extensions or heavy spoilers, as you often see on an ///M or AMG. At the Levella stand they show what is possible in two ways with one super-thick Maserati Ghibli. Levella is a wheel manufacturer and tuner from – and you’ll never guess – Germany!

Which do you choose?

They have two models on offer. On the right side of the car we see a set of Levella RZ4s. Those are forged 10-spoke rims. They are available from 499 euros per wheel, but that applies to narrow 19-inch pattas. In this case it appears to be 22 inchers that are also quite wide. So then you end up with double. And that times four… But hey, if you drive a Ghibli, you shouldn’t worry about trivial things like ‘money’.

On the other side of the car we see slightly more dramatically designed wheels, again in 22 inches. In this case it is the Levella RZ8 rim. Intuitively, this slightly more original rim fits better with the sleek lines of the Italian sports limo.

Obviously you cannot equip the car with large special rims and then leave the ride height the same. That never actually looks good. That is why Levella works together with KW, ST (sub-brand of KW) or H&R to adjust the ride heights.

Super fat Maserati a little too low?

By the way, it is a bit German to make the wheels just a size too big and the lowering a centimeter too far. If you keep it at 20 inches, with the same width and a slightly more subtle lowering, you have a very handsome and super thick Maserati on your doorstep.

By the way, it’s not just ‘show and no go’. You can tickle the Ghibli diesel from 275 hp to, er, 295 hp and from 600 to 650 Nm. It will immediately cost you 1,295 euros. It’s a bypass module, so you can easily remove it if you resell the car. If you have the 3.0 petrol, the power suddenly goes from 330 to 410 hp! The torque increases by 80 Nm.

In short, it is good to know that you can go to the Essen Motor Show 2023 with an obscure sedan like the Maserati Ghibli. Unfortunately, there were not that many Masers.

