Surely you have high hopes that you will win the Grand Prize of the Christmas Lottery on December 22, and with those hopes and prayers, you obviously have to add the probabilities, and they are not very in your favor.

If you have ever heard that it is easier to get hit by lightning while walking down the street than to get hit by the big guy in the street? Christmas lotteryIt's not a story, it's reality.

But if you are one of those who trust in luck, you may be interested in the probability you have of winning the extraordinary Christmas Lottery draw and even the El Niño draw.

In general terms, We will tell you that you have up to a 5.30% chance of winning something in the draw on December 22but when we talk about the jackpot, the percentage is only 0.001%.

It can be frustrating to think that You only have a 1 in 100,000 chance of winning the jackpot. and this basically lies in the way in which the draw is held.

As you well know, the drums are very much to blame for the Christmas draw, and there are two of them. One of them contains a total of 100,000 balls and the other contains prizes that hold up to 1,807.

Taking into account that numbers between 0 and 9 can appear in each drum, Any number between 00000 and 99999 has the same probability of becoming the Christmas Fat Man..

Obviously, the more tenths you have, this percentage of 0.001% may be slightly increased.

The El Niño Draw, the one that touches the most

If you have dedicated part of your savings to buying the Christmas lottery for next December 22, we will tell you that you have not bet entirely correctly.

According to the probabilities, it is easier for you to hit something in the El Niño draw to win something from the Christmas Lottery.

This is because the El Niño draw triples the number of prizes available for refund. Thus, the probability of winning something in the El Niño draw is 7.82% while in the Christmas Lottery it is 5.30%.

The key is the refunds, and in the El Niño draw 1 in every 3 tenths has a prize, somewhat less in the Christmas Lottery.

Specifically, in the Christmas draw 14,008 numbers are awarded, while in the El Niño Draw 37,812 numbers have a prize.