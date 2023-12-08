He Bank of Mexico (Banxico) made an announcement, in which it announced that a series of 50 peso bills will be removed from circulation.

The F family of banknotes with a denomination of 50 pesos will be the series that will be left out of the circulating banknotes, in which its obverse shows the effigy of José María Morelos y Pavón. Morelos was one of the most important figures in the Mexican independence process, establishing the idea of ​​a republican model through the Chilpancingo Congress, as well as giving shape to the independent plan with the “Sentiments of the Nation.”

The reverse shows the aqueduct of the city of Morelia, previously called Valladolidordered to be built by Bishop Manuel Escalante during the 18th century. Next to the aqueduct it displays several monarch butterflies, emblems of the state, as well as samples of pre-Hispanic art from the region.

These banknotes will stop circulating next year, after completing their circulation cycle.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions