Suara.com – The Supervisory Board of the Corruption Eradication Commission (Dewas KPK) confirmed that it will continue to hold an ethics trial, regardless of whether inactive KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri is present or not today, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

“There is no change. Mr. FB (Firli) is present or not present, the ethics trial tomorrow (today) will continue,” said KPK Dewas Member, Syamsuddin Haris as quoted Suara.com on Wednesday (20/12/2023).

At the ethics hearing, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Council scheduled the examination of witnesses.

However, Syamsuddin has not revealed the names of the witnesses who will be examined.

“If I'm not mistaken, 12 witnesses were presented,” he said.

Meanwhile, Firli cannot confirm whether he will attend or not.

However, he knew that without his presence, the ethics trial would still take place.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday), we'll see,” said Firli.

Previously, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Council announced three alleged violations of Firli's ethics which were raised to trial.

First, a meeting with former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

Chairman of the KPK Council, Tumpak Hatorangan Panggabean, said that the meeting took place several times.

Second, Firli is said to have failed to report his assets honestly in the LHKPN (State Administrators' Wealth Report), including debt ownership.

Third, ownership of house number 46 on Jalan Kartanegara, South Jakarta.

The ownership of the house has also become controversial, because it was the object of search by Metro Police investigators in the case of Firli's alleged extortion of SYL.