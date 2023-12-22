If you want to capture all the Initials of The indigo disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purpleit will help you know where to start looking.

After satisfying players with a new addition and offering new ways to find Shiny, the DLC still has a lot of content. Including creative ways to make exchanges.

But what many players are most looking forward to is to start looking for the Initials of previous generations. Here we will tell you where to find them in the new expansion The Indigo Disc.

Indigo Disc Initials Sorted by Area

You may want to capture all the Initials of The indigo disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple in an entire Area before moving on to the next.

Below you will find all the initials that you can find in each area. You can search for them individually in the section below for more detailed information:

Arid Area

Charmander Totodile Snivy Fennekin Rowlet Sobble

Coastal Area

Bulbasaur Chikorita Froakie Popplio Grookey Mudkip

Steep Area

Squirtle

Turtwig

Tepig

Litten

Treecko

Chespin

Polar Area

Chimchar

Oshawott

Scorbunny

Piplup

Cyndaquil

Torchic

Sorted by generation/region

In case you are looking for a specific monster between capturing the Initials of The indigo disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purpleit is best to search for them by the region or generation to which they belong:

Kanto:

Bulbasaur: Appears in the grassy areas of the mountains of the Coastal Area. Charmander: You can find it in the southern and central areas of the Arid Area. Squirtle: Both in and around the water south of the Rugged Area.

Management:

Chikorita: Appears in most of the Coastal Area. Cyndaquil: Only appears in a cave in the Polar Area, on an island to the north right on the border with the Coastal Area. There is also a Tera Duraludon inside. Totodile: In the mud pools throughout the Arid Area.

Hoennn:

Treecko: Found around the mountain tops of the Rugged Area, especially where there is grass. Torchic: Also in a cave in the Polar Area. This is located south of Plaza Polar, up a mountain. There is also a Tera Metang inside. Mudkip: In the Coastal Area inside the labyrinth marked with a torch.

Sinnoh:

Turtwig: In most of the Rugged Area. Chimchar: You will find it on the tops of the snowy cliffs of the Polar Area. Piplup: In most of the Polar Area, although only in water.

Unova's initials are also in The indigo disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple:

Snivy: Northeast of the Arid Area, right on the border with the Coastal Area. Tepig: You will find it in the southern areas of the Rugged Area, especially near the border with the Arid Area. Oshawott: Appears throughout the northern Polar Area, both in water and ice.

Kalos:

Chespin: You can find it in the cave that connects the Polar Area and the Scarp Area. This has several entrances on both lands. Fennekin: Can appear west-center of the Arid Area, near the border with the Rugged Area. Froakie: Near water in the northern areas of the Coastal Area.

They have allowed it:

Rowlet: Appears in most of the Arid Area. Litten: In most of the central and northern area of ​​the Rugged Area. Popplio: It can appear in most of the waters of the Coastal Area, especially in the east, center and north.

Disease:

Grookey: Appears southeast of the Coastal Area. Scorbunny: You will find it on the mountain tops of the Polar Area, very similar to Chimchar. Sobble: Can appear in the muddy water pools formed around the Arid Area.

And these are all the Initials of The indigo disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.