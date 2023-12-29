We all know that the Christmas holidays are one of the times of the year when the most consoles are purchased. The reason is none other than that, generally, thanks to the promotions that companies apply to their products, these are usually dates where it is easier find this type of devices at lower priceswhich sometimes involve discounts of even hundreds of euros.

However, this year the Christmas campaign was brought forward by PlayStation, since the time when offers of all kinds arrived was during Black Friday. In fact, the Sony console has been at totally irresistible prices throughout the month of November, but now, even after Christmas, it is also we can find something interesting.

Where to buy the cheapest PlayStation 5 for Three Wise Men

In the event that we were not able to enjoy the Black Friday offers, and those that occurred before Christmas Day, below we are going to make a selection of the places where we can find the cheapest console, either individually or through the packs that became so popular last year. Although the general trend is to find the PlayStation 5 at its recommended retail price.

PS5 Amazon





On Amazon right now the cheapest option is to purchase the PlayStation 5 Slim. Currently, it is the only model of the 3 on the market (with reader, digital and Slim) although it is without a discount, so if we are looking for a cheap model, there are no other options than this one. As you know, the console is exactly identical to the traditional model, with the only difference being that it does not have a disc reader, making it a 100% digital console. Its price right now is 549.00 euros.

Playstation 5 Standard Console (Slim Model)

PS5 in El Corte Inglés





Something completely surprising has happened at El Corte Inglés, and that is that the establishment has liquidated the stock of all models and packs of the console they had until a few days ago. At this time, it is only possible to find the PlayStation 5 Slim, which in addition to having a more moderate size, offers the possibility of separating the disc reader if we wish, offering at the same time a traditional and digital model. Its price is 549.90 euros for the first, and 449.90 euros for the second.

PS5 in Carrefour





In Carrefour, something very similar to what was seen in El Corte Inglés has happened. In this case, it has not been decided to discontinue all the options that were available, but it has been decided to raise the recommended sales price of almost all the packs to really high prices, although the justification is that the majority of these packs are sold by third parties. Although currently the most economical option is the PlayStation 5, which has a price of 499.00 euros. In addition, there is also a pack junto a God of War Ragnarok for 569.00 euros.

PS5 and MediaMarkt





Once again, we are faced with a situation where the stock of traditional models has disappeared from the options. However, MediaMarkt offers a cheaper option than the last two establishments, since it also has among its catalog the PlayStation 5 Slim sin lector. As we have said, this can be separated from the console, which means that it can also be sold separately. Therefore, if we are looking for a slightly cheaper option, this is the best one in the establishment, with a price of 449.00 euros.

PlayStation 5 Slim sin lector

PS5 en PcComponentes





Although on other occasions PcComponentes has had prices that were too high, the truth is that right now it is one of the places to find the PlayStation 5 at the best price, in pack format. In fact, at this time we can find the PS5 Slim alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for only 589.00 euros, its historical minimum price.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

PS5 in Fnac





As is the case in many other establishments, the stock of the Sony console has practically disappeared from Fnac, there are only a couple of loose options left that present an economic discount, such as the pack of PS5 + Marvel’s Spiderman 2 for 569.99 euros, or the one formed by the console together with EA Sports FC 24 for 569.99 euros with in-store pickup. However, the stock is likely to fly, so the safest option is to PlayStation 5 Slim for 549.99 euros.

More offers

PlayStation

