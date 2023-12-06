Suara.com – The Police Academy (Akpol) cadet named Muhammad Khalifah Nasif is being loved by netizens. His handsome appearance and status as the only child of a wealthy mining businessman, Andreas Reza Nazaruddin and Maya Miranda Ambarsari, made Khalifah very popular.

But not only that, the Khalifah’s closeness to the youngest daughter of the PDI-P elite, Aria Bima, was also discussed by the public. The figure in question is Patricia Arstuti Pramesti Putri, who turned out to be Khalifah’s friend from school.

It’s just that Patricia Putri’s figure has recently been compared to Khalifah’s ex-girlfriend, Malaikha Dayanara Kridaman, whose profile is no less flashy.

Malaikha while dating Khalifah Nasif. (TikTok)

For example, in terms of education, Malaikha is a Communication Science student at the University of Indonesia who took the Double Degree program and is currently studying at The University of Queensland, Australia.

Even seen on her Instagram account, @malaikha, Malaikha often shares her experiences as a student from Indonesia in Kangaroo Country. Quoted from her LinkedIn account, Malaikha is scheduled to graduate from the Digital Media program at the prestigious campus in December 2023.

However, Patricia’s educational history is no less brilliant than Malaikha’s. Judging from her LinkedIn account, Patricia is a student at Gadjah Mada University class of 2020.

Muhammad Khalifah Nasif and Patricia Arstuti Pramesti Putri (TikTok)

Investigating further, Yashinta Sekarwangi Mega’s younger sister is a student at the International Undergraduate Program (IUP) UGM, Department of Communication Sciences. You could say that the study program that Patricia took was linear with Malaikha’s education.

Meanwhile, IUP, aka the International Program, is a superior program at Gadjah Mada University which requires students to gain international exposure during their education.

Some methods include double degrees with partner universities abroad, student exchanges, international internships, and taking short-term academic programs such as international workshops/seminars or winter/summer courses.

Patricia has also implemented this. Because seen on his LinkedIn account, Khalifah Nasif’s lover took part in a summer course in entrepreneurship at University College London, England from July to September 2022.