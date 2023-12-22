loading…

Houthi fighters gather during military maneuvers near Sanaa, Yemen, October 30, 2023. Photo/Houthi Media Center/REUTERS

SANAA – The Houthi group, officially known as Ansar Allah, is the current government in Yemen.

The name Houthi emerged when this group continued to intercept Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis are determined to continue blocking the shipping of these ships if the Zionist colonial regime does not stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

One aspect that often attracts attention is the origin of the weapons used by this group.

The Origin of Weapons

Understanding the sources and supplies of Houthi weapons not only enables monitoring of the conflict, but also helps understand the geopolitical dynamics involving the various parties.

1. Iranian support

The Houthis have received support from Iran, which is considered one of the main providers of arms and financial support.

Although Iran has publicly denied this claim, many international parties and regional intelligence have stated that Iran is providing weapons assistance to the Houthi group.

Various weapons allegedly supplied by Iran include the Qiam-1 ballistic missile, which is a tactical ballistic missile that the Houthis have used in the conflict in Yemen.

This missile is known to have a fairly long range and is considered a serious threat to Houthi enemies in the region.

The Qader Surface-to-Air Missile is one type of surface-to-air missile that the Houthis have identified as having in Yemen. This missile can be used to deal with air threats, such as fighter planes and drones.

Iran also supplies Qasef-1 and Qasef-2K drones. This is a drone allegedly produced by Iran and used by the Houthis for air operations, including attacks on military and civilian targets.