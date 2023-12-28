The fans of Silent Hill They surely have their sights set on the creator of the series and his new studio, as they are developing Slitterhead, an interesting proposal that will be horror, but that will also have some combat. The silence has been constant around the project, but the information drought will end coming soon.

The first project of Bokeh Game Studio was announced at the end of 2021. A couple of years have passed and, although the studio has shared videos of the development, the news about the title per se has been almost zero.

The above is because the Japanese developer was not yet ready to present Slitterheadbut 2024 It will be the year in which we could finally know the gameplay of the long-awaited project.

When is Slitterhead coming out?

This is what the head of the study thinks, Keiichiro Toyamawho in an interview with 4Gamer shared a message regarding his ambitions for 2024.

The creative said that next year will be “decisive“, because his team will finally show the game in action.

“2024 It will be a decisive year, in which the first title of our studio, Slitterheadactually will start to show“he assured Toyama. “Since it will significantly influence our future, it will be a year importantso I would like to receive it with enthusiasm” (via Gematsu).

Slitterhead could well debut until 2025

It's important to remember that Slitterhead does not yet have a release date or window, so Toyama's message is hopeful.

The bad news, however, is that, judging by the message, Slitterhead could well only reappear in 2024but it is hardly ready to be ready, but rather it seems that it is a title of 2025.

