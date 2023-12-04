This week is very important for video games, because Rockstar will finally give us our first look at Grand Theft Auto VI. The big question for players is when the new installment will debut. The study apparently gave clues about the game’s reveal and release months ago, in an item he released for GTA Online.

Everything indicates that GTA Online gave clues about GTA VI

A t-shirt with GTA VI clues?

Months ago it was said that Rockstar was hiding clues about GTA VI in GTA Online. Now, players are convinced of this due to an object that arrived in the title a long time ago and that went unnoticed by many.

Is about a gray t-shirt with a strange design, as it includes a series of images and many numbers that seem random. The players analyzed the object and realized that it includes the figure 12523. From the perspective of many, this was a clue about the game’s reveal date, i.e. the December 5, 2023.

Since the figure coincides with the date, players believe that the shirt also has a clue about the game’s release. Specifically because you can also see the number 040125which was interpreted as the April 1, 2025.

Part of the community believes that this will be the release date of the long-awaited title. However, others doubt this theory, especially since it is celebrated on April Fool’s Day and they do not believe that Rockstar will release the game on that day.

While some of the theory fits perfectly, some players believe it is purely coincidental. So they prefer not to speculate on the release date. Especially since various sources assure that the title could arrive in fall 2024 or sometime in 2025.

