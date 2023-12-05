The gaming world has gone crazy after the controversy with the presentation of Grand Theft Auto VI. The trailer was revealed a few moments ago due to a leak and now the details are trickling out, for example, its release window.

When will GTA 6 debut?

The official presentation of GTA 6 happened ahead of time due to an unexpected leak and Rockstar Games had no choice but to advance the first trailer. The official video confirms some rumors, such as the 2 protagonists and the fact that the game takes place in a contemporary version of Vice City, however the big question is when is it coming out?

Well, according to the first GTA 6 trailer, The long-awaited installment will debut sometime in 2025so we will still have to wait a considerable time to have the ambitious game in our hands,

GTA 6 art and its 2025 release window

GTA 6 will star a couple, Lucia and Jason

The GTA 6 trailer was leaked ahead of time with a Twitter post from an account that was apparently only created for that purpose. Minutes after ruining the surprise, said account was suspended by the social network, but its impact changed everything.

After what was seen in the official GTA 6 trailer, it is confirmed that the protagonists will be a couple, Lucia and Jason, being the first woman to have the starring role in an installment of the franchise, since in all cases they have been men. On the other hand, there is no information yet on the platforms on which it will be available, specifically if it will be released on PC the same day as on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

