Not since the Cold War have so many US citizens been held prisoner or taken hostage in countries deemed hostile: only recently have ex-Marine Paul Nicholas Whelan and journalist Evan Gershkovich, Wall correspondent, been taken prisoner in Russia Street Journal. Furthermore, until a few months ago, the basketball player Brittney Griner was in Russian prisons: to get her back, the United States had to organize a prisoner exchange with one of the worst arms traffickers in recent history: the Russian Viktor Bout.

The increase in cases in which US citizens are taken prisoner or hostage is a serious problem for the United States, but it is also an opportunity for some Middle Eastern states that successfully manage to present themselves as mediators and negotiators thanks to a ambiguous diplomacy, which allows them to intervene in major international crises. During the Cold War this role was often assigned to neutral Central European countries, such as Switzerland or Austria. Today the new mediators are others, including Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, who are taking on an increasingly central role both in hostage crises and in many other situations where a mediator who is as neutral as possible is needed : this is what is happening, for example, with the war in the Gaza Strip.

Examples of this trend are numerous. In April 2022, Turkey mediated an unexpected exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States: the exchange was carried out at the airport of Ankara, the capital of Turkey, with the monitoring of Turkish intelligence officials: it was a delicate operation, complex and secret, particularly notable from a diplomatic point of view given that precisely because of the war in Ukraine, relations between Russia and the United States are tense as they have not been for decades.

Months later, in September 2022, Turkey again, this time together with Saudi Arabia, mediated a long negotiation which ended with the largest exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the war: it involved around 300 Ukrainian people , Russians and foreign fighters. Even more recently, Turkey and in this case especially Qatar instead mediated the negotiations for the first truce between Hamas and Israel, which allowed the mutual exchange of hundreds of hostages and prisoners.

In the case of Turkey, the mediation role emerged above all with the war in Ukraine: Turkey is part of NATO, the military alliance that includes most Western countries, but has excellent relations with Russia and President Vladimir Putin . Turkey sells combat drones to Ukraine, but at the same time, bypassing some Western restrictions, exports to Russia a number of tools that the army in turn uses in its military efforts, such as microchips, communications equipment and parts of spare parts that can also be used for weapons.

In short, Turkey maintains an intermediate position between the two countries at war and their respective allies, and over the last half year it has used this position on several occasions to allow the two sides to obtain something, gaining influence.

This was also seen with the so-called wheat agreement (which in reality generally concerns cereals and other foodstuffs), reached between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 after long and complex negotiations mediated by Turkey as well as by the UN: once Having reached the agreement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, referring to Western countries: «They only made provocations and did not make an effort to mediate in the war between Russia and Ukraine» (the agreement then fell through in September of this year year).

In relation to prisoner exchanges, Turkey's mediation was made possible above all by the current Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, defined by the Wall Street Journal as “the hidden hand of Turkish hostage diplomacy”: Fidan has a long career in intelligence and is highly esteemed for his abilities even outside Turkey.

Fidan began his career in the Turkish army and then in NATO, in a unit created to manage crisis situations at short notice; he directed the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency for a while, effectively dealing with international cooperation, and then became the head of Turkish national intelligence (the National Intelligence Organization, MIT), the youngest in the history of Turkey, at 42 years old. He left office last June, appointed Foreign Minister after Erdogan's victory in the last elections. Fidan has always kept a rather low profile, giving few interviews and not appearing too much: but it was he who coordinated the prisoner exchange between Reed and Yaroshenko in the spring of 2022, the first prisoner exchange of this significance managed by Turkey.

In the case of Qatar, a small oil state with enormous wealth, the influence it has gained in recent times has several reasons. On the one hand there is the work of the emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in power for ten years and always interested in giving Qatar a leading role in global politics: this opportunity came above all with the war in the Strip of Gaza, which allowed him, Foreign Policy wrote, to achieve “a profile higher than that of any other Arab leader in a long time.” Some of the leaders of Hamas also live in Qatar, there is an Israeli commercial office (which effectively functions as a sort of embassy) and a US military base.

Qatar is one of the few Arab countries to have open lines of communication with both Israel and Hamas. More generally in recent years it has on several occasions maintained open communication channels in a parallel manner with countries or blocks of countries that are very hostile to each other, gaining negotiating power with both sides in the event of a conflict and becoming, wrote the New Yorker, “one of the most sought-after hostage negotiators in the world.”

The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, was the place where the prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States was carried out a year ago involving the American basketball player Brittney Griner, who has been in prison in Russia for several months on charges of drug trafficking, and notorious arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who was serving a long sentence in the United States. The exchange took place at an airport in Abu Dhabi, the country's capital.

