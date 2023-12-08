Last night, unlike other years, The Game Awards 2023 ceremony was good and entertaining in some moments: there were no people invading the stage to mention Bill Clinton, no invasive advertising and it did not feel that the revelations of new games overshadowed to the awards, which is what this evening is ultimately about.

The big winner of the night was undoubtedly Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios, which was the favorite to win the most awards and did not disappoint by winning 6 of the 7 nominations it had, which were for: Best Voice Actor; Best RPG; People’s Favorite Game; Best Community Support and of course the GOTY that crowned it as the most successful game of 2023, and it is no small feat seeing the great year we had in terms of releases.

Although, during the award ceremony for the best video game of the year there was a moment that for some tainted the moment of their victory and that is that during his speech the director of the game, Swen Vincke, apart from thanking everyone present and his players, He wanted to dedicate this award to several members of his team who had died during the 6 years of development of Baldur’s Gate 3.

“We lost some people along the way, so we want to dedicate it to all of them, especially Jim, our lead film artist, who passed away last month. And I want to thank another 2,000 people so sit back and relax,” he would say jokingly. However, and as shown in a video published on the event, which lasted a little less than 4 hours.

“If I won game of the year and dedicated the award to a member of my team who died during development and I saw that message, I would be fucking angry,” the user commented. Javiera Cordero I post the recording.

The account of The Gamer’s Cave He also criticized this gesture by the organization of The Game Awards. “They were dedicating GOTY to a deceased person, for God’s sake. A little touch. The GOTY winner should be given more than 30 seconds…” he wrote, and in a subsequent response to another user he assured that the argument that the show’s time was running out was not valid as an excuse since during the ceremony they played advertisements that lasted about 5 minutes.

Why that “Please finish now” message?

This measure was already coming a few weeks before the show, because during a question and answer session on the Twitch platform, the organizer and presenter of the event, Geoff, Keighley, spoke that his intention for this year was that the event was shorter.

“I don’t want to give an exact length (…) but it is probably similar to previous years in terms of content,” he said. In addition, he explained that “we made it shorter last year, or at least that’s what we tried to do, but Chris Judge “He decided to take his time with his speech.”

The host was referring to what happened at The Game Awards 2022, when Kratos’ voice actor was on stage giving his speech for 7 minutes, minutes and 59 seconds for having won the award, something to which he made reference. comedian Christopher Judge himself when it was his turn to present it this year.

The truth is that it is a shame that the night will close in this way and we only have to see that next year the organization will improve and situations that overshadow the most important event of the year for video games will stop occurring.

