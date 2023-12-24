Aviation and rail are two very different means of transportation. Each one has its own strengths and weaknesses that make it more or less suitable for each reality. Operation requirements, costs, distance, safety, amenities, number of passengers, etc. What if we could unite the best of both worlds in a new type of commercial transport?

This idea is not completely new. One of the first to experiment with this concept was the German engineer Otto Steinitz, who in 1919 built the Dringos-Wagen in Grunewald, an urban district located within Berlin. The vehicle had a propeller at each end and, although it could reach high speeds, it did not exceed 60 km/h for safety.

The vehicle that inspired Valerian Abakovsky

The Dringos-Wagen was not very successful. Although at first it caught the attention of the government, and a successful test trip was even carried out on a 40-kilometer route, the situation derived from the First World War ended up burying the project. However, Steinitz managed to obtain the patent for “propeller-driven railway vehicle.”

A year later, a 24-year-old young man named Valerian Abakovsky, who had been born in Latvia under the rule of the Russian Empire, was inspired by the Dringos-Wagen to present his own “aerowagon” concept to the city's railway workshop. of Tambov, about 460 kilometers from Moscow, to be accepted as part of it.

The aerocar was surprisingly well received and Abakovsky was brought in as head of the project. Unlike the Dringos-Wagen, the soviet version It was much smaller and had a less robust appearance, but this responded to the objectives that the creator had to fulfill: transport members of the government at high speed.





El Dringos-Wagen

As we can see in the images, the front part of the train car had an airplane engine. The propellers were made of wood and each blade was almost three meters in diameter. This combination seemed to be ideal: tests began in the summer of 1921 and Abakovsky's air-propelled train reached 140 km/h.





El aerovagón de Valerián Abakovski

In July 1921, although it was still a prototype, it became a star element of an activity with a group of delegates from the First Congress of the Profintern headed by Fedor Sergeev, a friend of Joseph Stalin. The planned route was to leave Moscow in the morning to reach some coal mines in Tula.





Valerian Abakovsky

At first, everything went as expected. The carriage, which had capacity for 25 passengers, quickly carried the delegation on the outward journey. However, things changed drastically upon his return. When the vehicle was traveling at about 85 km/h, and about 100 kilometers from Moscow, it derailed. The accident claimed the lives of seven of the 22 passengers on board.





The version with jet engines before being transferred to a museum

Among the victims were Valerian Abakovsky himself, Fedor Sergeev and three other people, including delegates of Germany, England and Bulgaria. The official investigation determined that the aircar derailed as a result of a pothole on the railroad tracks, and not due to a design defect or any other problem in the aeropropelled car.

That accident marked the end of the project as it had originally been conceived. In the 1970s, however, the Soviets attempted to revive the concept with a much more sophisticated design, with AI-25s mounted on the roof. The vehicle reached 250 km/h in tests, but never became a real means of transportation.

