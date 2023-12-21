We put together some prophecies that science fiction has made over the years that have currently come true.

Science fiction not only entertains, but has also been a source of inspiration for innovations that were once considered purely imaginative. From anticipating technological advances to exploring dystopian futures, many works of science fiction have presented visions that have surprisingly materialized into reality.

The technology.

Communication devices in the original Star Trek series (1966–1969) resemble modern cell phones.

Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) introduced an early form of the tablet, similar to the devices we use today.

Artificial Intelligence in science fiction is not something new.

Ridley Scott's Blade Runner (1982) explored the existence and emotions of replicants, preluding current developments in artificial intelligence.

2001: A Space Odyssey is a science fiction masterpiece that introduced virtual assistants, such as Siri and Alexa, a very common technology today.

2001 A Space Odyssey 1968

Space exploration.

Journey to the Moon (1902) by George Méliès envisioned a trip to our natural satellite decades before humanity achieved it.

Authors such as Isaac Asimov and Kim Stanley Robinson anticipated Mars colonization concepts, now seriously considered by space agencies.

Currently there are many science fiction films about artificial intelligence, but the curious thing is that they are no longer beginning to be a problem like in Teminator or The Matrix, but rather they propose AI as an ally of humanity. A clear example is The Creator by Gareth Edwards.

The dilemma of surveillance and privacy.

Total surveillance in George Orwell's novel 1984 published in 1949 anticipated concerns about state surveillance, reflected in modern society.

1984 de George Orwell

Aldous Huxley's Brave New World published in 1932 showed a society consumed by entertainment and distraction, similar to the current impacts of social media.

Conclusion:

Science fiction not only entertains, but often serves as a mirror reflecting the possibilities of the future. These fulfilled prophecies demonstrate how the imagination and creativity of the authors of this genre have shaped the course of history and technology in the real world.

What is your favorite science fiction movie? Leave me the answer in comments. If I could only choose one it would probably be Terminator 2 (1991) or Jurassic Park (1993). But I'm more interested in your opinion.

In this link you can see many more cinema curiosities.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.