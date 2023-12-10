It’s one thing if you like coffee or even if you’re unable to string together two ideas in the morning before downing a good cup of coffee. And another, very different, is that you are willing to condemn yourself for him to the hardships of eternal fire. Today such a dilemma may sound bizarre, but there was a time, back in the 16th century, when many Christians were unable to look into a cup of the dark brew without that kind of doubt arising: Did each sip bring us closer to the doors? from hell? Was coffee a spiritual trap, a demonic-inspired drink created for the damnation of Christian souls?

The thing was so serious that even the Pope had to speak out.

That dark Arabic drink. The story of coffee is a story comparable to the best sagas, full of myths and legends, but it is usually noted that its origin has a specific date and place: Kaffa, Ethiopia, in the 9th century. There lived around 850 AD Kaldi, a shepherd who one day noticed that his goats seemed livelier after eating berries from a bush. We told you about the rest of the story in another post several weeks ago: Kaldi decided to try those berries and shared his discovery with an imam who thought that the resulting liquid was a great remedy to keep his followers from falling asleep. during prayers.

With the passage of time, the plants that the Kaldi goats liked so much expanded towards southern Arabia and during the 16th and 17th centuries their grains reached Europe, although the story is more nuanced and somewhat more complex. It is said that the Muslims settled here, in the Iberian Peninsula, long before consumed a concoction called brunchum, a variety of choava, a drink that was made with “certain black seeds.” Whether this was the case or not, the fact is that in the 16th century, Christian Europe saw how that new, dark and, above all, stimulating liquid made its way from the distant lands of the followers of Muhammad.

Sour, exciting… And reliable? That coffee came precisely from there, on the other side of the Mediterranean, from “infidel” lands, was not a minor issue in the 16th century. The question was obvious, at least for many Europeans who were beginning to have access to coffee or see it on the tables of those who could afford it: Was that drink so popular among Muslims, with whom Catholics had warred for centuries and carried out fierce fights, trustworthy? battles in the Holy Land?

The religious information website Aleteia reports that there were even those who called coffee “Satan’s drink.” Others claim that it was known as “Arab wine” and its consumption aroused suspicion among Christians. Whether such nicknames were more or less popular, one thing does seem clear: the Church decided to take action on the matter.

“Over time, coffee reached Christian Europe and a heated debate soon began to arise. There were those in the Church who felt that, due to the origins and history of the drink, Christians should never drink coffee,” notes the Prelate Ronald William Gainer in an article he dedicated to coffee in August 2020 and which is still included on the official website of the Diocese of Harrisburg. As it was, the bitter debate about the spiritual implications of drinking the even more sour brew ended up reaching the highest level of the Catholic leadership, the Pope.

A stimulating drink… And damning? Something like this, more or less, was what Saint Father Clement VIII, Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church between 1592 and 1605, had to settle between the end of the 16th century and the beginning of the 16th century. It is said that around 1600 Clement VIII’s advisors They suggested to him the convenience of condemning that dark and exciting concoction from the Horn of Africa.

The idea, it is said, was for Clement VIII to confirm that indeed the drink that had become so popular in the Muslim world was a “bitter invention of Satan.” The Pope agreed to discuss the matter, but not before trying out for himself what the brew of discord was like. And the impression of him must not have been very different from that which the goatherd Kaldi had had centuries before in the distant mountains of Kaffa. At least if we stick to what he did shortly after to the astonishment—and enormous displeasure—of those who denounced infused roasted grains.









A drink worthy of baptism. “Before banning coffee, Clemente decided to try it. After a few sips, instead of condemning it, he declared that the coffee was ‘fit for Christian lips,'” Gainer recounts. Some versions go further and claim that Clement VIII even cracked a joke about who should claim such a tasty creation for himself… and effective in combating sleep. “Wow, this drink of Satan is so delicious that it would be a shame to allow the infidels to have exclusive use of it,” the Supreme Pontiff even joked: “We will deceive the devil by baptizing it and turning it into a truly Christian drink.” That is at least the phrase that history has put in his mouth.

History or legend? Reliable chronicle or apocryphal story? Established facts or myth and speculation? More than four centuries have passed since the pontificate of Clement VIII and today there are authors who question the accuracy of his famous legend about coffee, for which they assure that there is no precise data. Whether they are right or not, what is undeniable is that the story has become enormously popular over the centuries and it is possible to read it in chronicles from media in the religious sphere, such as Aleteia or COPE. Also in others within the reach of Smithsonian Magazine, the NPR group or The Washington Post, which dedicated an article to the famous episode in 2015.

“A truly Catholic taste”. Gainer, former bishop of Lexington and Harrisburg, in the USA, also wrote about the coffee passion of Clement VIII. In the letter he dedicated to the episode in 2015 at no point does he present it as a legend and even moralizes about the Pope’s attitude: “Clemente demonstrated to have a truly Catholic taste,” he points out. “It would have been easy for him to get on the ideological bandwagon of exclusivity and condemnation. Instead, he decided to judge the coffee on its own merits and not because it came from a non-Christian culture.”

Gainer ends up even inviting us to toast Clement VIII with coffee at our next breakfast. The good Italian Pontiff must have been passionate about coffee because the truth is that he was not always so tolerant: he was the Catholic leader who ordered Giordano Bruno to be sentenced as a heretic, a story with a much less friendly ending and which ended with the philosopher at the stake at the beginning of 1600, exactly the same year that according to tradition Clement VIII joked with the baptism of the roasted grain drink.

Succeeding in a big way. Whether or not Clement VIII makes the joke about Satan’s drink, one thing is clear: over the last four centuries coffee has spread with such force and success throughout the West and has aroused such passions that today it is an authentic cultural institution. and it operates a business even tastier than its grains, with a market volume of 88.3 billion dollars.

He didn’t always have it easy. Even with the blessing of the Vatican, theirs has been a story of passions and vetoes, with prohibitions of all kinds. It is even said that, at least initially, the authorities were not particularly amused by that intoxicating substance and that Sultan Murad IV even walked incognito through the streets of Istanbul ready to deliver a sword blow to anyone who was willing to flout the law. prevented the consumption of coffee in the Ottoman Empire.

That, however, is a story for another report.

Images: Wikipedia and Clay Banks (Unsplash)

In Xataka: The guy who dropped thousands of kilos of coffee in the port of Bremen and, in the process, changed the world: the science behind decaffeination