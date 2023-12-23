On 19 December 1993, in a Fiorentina-Verona match won 2-0 by the Viola, the Rossoneri coach challenged Superpippo, at the time a twenty-year-old striker with great hopes. Story of two parallel paths crossed a few times

Between Pippo Inzaghi and Stefano Pioli there is a reddish thread that leads straight to Alessandro Aleotti, known to all as J-Ax, the rapper on the crest of a wave for thirty-odd years. More or less from the only meeting as footballers between the two coaches from Salernitana and Milan, on stage on Friday, three days before Christmas.