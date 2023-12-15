The childhood as a rossoblù ball boy, the photo with the current Toro coach, the difficult beginnings in Serie D, the rupture of the cruciate, the change of role. Thus a child from Genoa and Genoa became Juventus' revelation

The first steps, the first satisfactions, the first disappointments and the first revenge. A question of firsts, which could never leave Andrea Cambiaso indifferent when faced with Genoa, against whom tomorrow he will play as an opponent in that stadium that first saw him grow up as a boy and then launched him into professional football. There are several testimonies in this regard: from the matches experienced by ball boys to the occasions in which Andrea as a child accompanies the players onto the pitch by the hand. First Ivan Juric, coincidentally in a Genoa-Juventus match with the black and white shirt, then his future teammate Criscito in a Europa League match between the rossoblù and Slavia Prague. Courses and events that, if you look back on them today, give you shivers.