Infonavit stressed that the final deadline to change credits from Times Minimum Wage (VSM) to pesos and avoid increases in debt and monthly payments is Sunday, December 31, 2023.

They urged those who maintain credits in VSM to make conversion before the deadline using the Universal Shared Responsibility Window.

To do so you must follow these steps:

Enter My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx). Choose the My Credit tab and then Shared Responsibility. Enter the state and zip code of the home. Review and compare the different conversion options offered by the program. Confirm the procedure and save the Welcome Letter and the Letter Modifying Financial Conditions, with the amount of the new monthly payment.

In the event that the accredited person has an active restructuring, You must accept your cancellation before starting the conversion.

Benefits of converting VSM credits to pesos:

Lower interest rate, from 1% to 10.45%, depending on the income level of the borrower. Frozen credit balances and monthly payments. Contributions to Infonavit made by employers will be paid directly to the capital of the credit debt, so it will be paid faster.

