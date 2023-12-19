Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe met in a hi-fi music store in the Chelsea neighborhood in 1981. Then, a friendship emerged and later an iconic duo: Pet Shop Boys. The rest is history. Now, Cinépolis QUE CINE brings to the big screen “Dreamworld”, the majestic concert held at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen. The film will be released on January 31 and February 4, 2024 in movie theaters.

Producing content for a duo as legendary as Pet Shop Boys requires the best resources available; That's why Neil and Chris were surrounded by a top-notch backing band, incredible visual elements and a luxury stage where they made a revolutionized audience dance that did not stop singing with each song.

“Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Hits Live” was recorded live with more than 14 cameras in charge of finding the best possible angle of the show. For his part, the prominent entertainment director, David Barnard (Gorillaz: Live in Manchester) was in charge of the cinematographic direction of the great event.

With its biggest hits, “Dreamworld” made the Royal Arena in Denmark roar. Don't be left behind and experience hits like “West End Girls”, “Suburbia”, “Left to My Own Devices”, “Rent”, “Domino Dancing”, “Love Comes Quickly”, “Always on My Mind” y más, en la pantalla grande de Cinépolis.

“Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld” will be available in 2D format in 80 locations across the country in cities such as Monterrey, Guadalajara, Morelia, Veracruz and Tijuana, in addition to Mexico City. Tickets on pre-sale at Cinépolis.com.

