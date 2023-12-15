Luis Fonsi has visited the set of 'And now Sonsoles' in a very special moment for him, since he is about to release an album that will take him on tour around the world and with which he will arrive in Spain in February.

In addition, they can become the winning team of 'The Voice', as tonight they compete for victory in the Grand Final with Elsa, which will take place tonight at 10:00 p.m. on Antena 3.

“We have arrived at the moment we have been waiting for so long,” said the coach, who does not know if he will win or not because there is a high level in the edition.

Antonio Orozco did not want to waste the visit to send a message to Luis Fonsi. He knew that he was going to campaign and he wanted to counterattack with his own campaign so that his talents are the ones who win tonight.

Therefore, Fonsi was right, as he made it clear that the singer was going to campaign, but he also assured that it is very nice to work with him, as well as Malú and Pablo López who are, for him, brothers.

As for Orozco, he believes that with his beautiful words he makes him a little dizzy. “But about love,” he wanted to clarify.

The life of Luis Fonsi in Hornachuelos

Luis Fonsi has not only fallen in love with Spain, but also with Águeda López, a woman from Córdoba with whom he has formed a beautiful family. Every year, they all travel together to Hornachuelos, their hometown, to enjoy family time.

The singer has confessed that he loves visiting his mother-in-law, who cooks delicious. “The salmorejo and the croquettes make me go to the gym twice as much,” he said.

Plus, her kids don't want to go back to Miami after spending time at grandma's house either. Without a doubt a very united family!

–