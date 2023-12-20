loading…

Hamas' fleet of cheap drones successfully defeated Israel's advanced technology during the attack on October 7, 2023. Photo/Al-Qassam Military Media via Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – New York-based media, Bloomberg, revealed a fleet of drones Hamas is just a cheap gun available online for just USD 6,500.

However, it was the drones that succeeded in defeating the sophisticated border fence Israel worth USD 1 billion in a spectacular attack on October 7, 2023.

These cheap drones have successfully filled the skies of southern Israel after easily breaking through the border fence which is loaded with sensitive sensors.

According to a Bloomberg report, the cheap, makeshift drones used by Hamas have posed a significant challenge to Israel's high technology, and are a threat to some of the most technologically advanced countries in the world.

“It was not rocket blasts from Gaza that rocked soldiers on Israel's southern border on October 7. “But it was an unusual buzz they had never heard before,” Bloomberg wrote in his report.

“A fleet of drones available online for as little as $6,500 fills the skies above Israel's $1 billion border fence,” the report continued.

“They were tricked into carrying explosives and disabling cameras, communications systems and remotely controlled weapons,” added the Bloomberg report.

Additionally, Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system has been upgraded to detect large UAVs, but many Hamas drones are still able to escape.

Therefore, high-tech surveillance systems are unable to prevent Hamas military operations.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the report. “Questions of this kind will be discussed at a later stage,” said an Israeli military spokesman.