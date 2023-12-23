The Airbus A340-300, also known as 'Merkel One' for having accompanied the chancellor Angela Merkel For almost a decade on his travels, his days are numbered, at least within the government's orbit. Germany once had two of these aircraft in service, but they were retired early during the second quarter of this year.

One of them, with registration 16+02, passed into the hands of an American company in September and is now registered to Sky West Aviation under the registration N577TA. The other, 16+01, will be auctioned by state agency Vebeg “in mid-January 2024,” although the plane's history suggests it will not be easy to sell.

A great plane that started to have problems

The Airbus A340-300 that may soon find a new owner was manufactured in 1999 and delivered to Lufthansa in 2000. After a long time in the commercial airline fleet it was acquired by the German Government and assigned to the Air Force to become the nation's new official aircraft after a series of modifications.

After a comprehensive technical review and a conversion of the interior, the new aerial vehicle entered service in 2011. It stood out for having a range of about 15,200 kilometers to reach almost any part of the world without having to refuel. Inside there was a conference room, private areas and space for 143 passengers.

In November 2018, when Merkel was en route to the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina, the plane suffered an electrical fault that forced the pilots to turn around and land in Cologne (Köln). Later, in August 2023, the same aircraft had flap problems on a flight with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on board.





Airbus A340-300

The aforementioned scenarios, along with incidents also involving his brother with registration 16+02, forced the German Air Force to advance his retirement. With one of the units out of the picture, he has to wait to find out who will be the new owner of this aircraft and, above all, if he will ultimately continue flying for an airline or government.





Airbus A340-300

In any case, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and senior German government officials have a renewed fleet of aircraft at their disposal. We are talking about three Airbus A350-900. two of them are in service since 2020 and the third is expected to be ready in 2024. Like its predecessor, it has a series of characteristics that differentiate it from a commercial aircraft.





Airbus A350-900

At the autonomy level, it can fly up to 18,000 kilometers non-stop. As for the interior, there are several: a work area, a conference area and a multipurpose area. There is also room for other members of the government besides the chancellor, as well as delegations. In total it can carry up to 133 passengers, a somewhat smaller capacity than the Airbus A340-300.





Airbus A350-900

The new A350-900 are 66.80 meters long, 17.05 meters high and have a wingspan of 64.75 m. The propulsion system is made up of 2 motors Rolls-Royce TRENT XWB-84. Thus, I was able to reach a maximum speed of 960 km/h at an altitude of 13,000 meters and a cruising speed of 910 km/h, also at 13,000 meters high.

It is not clear when Germany invested in renewing the Government's fleet of aircraft, although at the time of placing the orders, announced by Ursula von der Leyen when she was the country's Secretary of Defense, they had a price of 276.9 million euros each unit. To this value we would have to add the additional modifications to fulfill its new function.

When we talk about the A350-900 we are referring to a wide-body aircraft that emerged as a direct response to Boeing's 787 Dreamliner. Its features include its design with aerodynamic lines and its more efficient engines. In addition, the first Airbus aircraft reinforced largely with carbon fiber polymers.

Images: German Air Force

In Xataka: E-4B Nightwatch: this is the Pentagon's precious “doomsday plane” that the US seeks to renew