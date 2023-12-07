We have been waiting for a long, long time to know something about Greta Gerwig’s film and its premiere in streaming and finally we have the long-awaited date that everyone wanted to know. HBO Max has finally revealed when We will be able to see this blockbuster in their catalog and be careful because it arrives in a few days.

Index

See all sections

Barbie’s unexpected success

Not even in the wildest dreams of Warner directors did they ever imagine that Barbie, The film about the famous and legendary Mattel doll could generate such a fortune. And the film, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling, has ended up exceeding all expectations, not only being the most viewed film of this year 2023 but even making it onto several lists such as the highest-grossing film directed by a woman or the one produced by Warner Bros. in its 100-year history, as well as the fourteenth highest-grossing film of all time. There it is nothing.

Taking into account that the film studio was by no means going through its best moment, encountering such a surprise has been an unprecedented balm, being the push that Warner Bros. I needed to breathe a little better in these complicated months.

In case you don’t know what it’s about (which would be strange, it must be said), Barbie shows us Barbieland, a ideal world and where matriarchy reigns, in which our protagonist lives along with many other similar “dolls” (and a good number of Kens). Everything always turns out perfect until one day Barbie starts having negative thoughts and questioning things that make her pink bubble burst. She will then have to travel to the “real” world, that of humans, to try to find a remedy for this chaos, an adventure that she will undertake alongside her lover, Ken.

It is unknown if there will be a second part – the ending was so open that it could well be that way – especially after the great success of the first. And although there has been a lot of rumors about it, those responsible continue not to say anything clear, leaving the possibility of a Barbie 2 still in the air.

Premiering on HBO Max

With such success, it is not surprising that Warner has tried to stretch the gum as much as possible, delaying the moment of its arrival to the streaming service. Even so, it was a matter of nothing before the announcement of its premiere arrived, something that we finally have as a signature official with a day set on the agenda.

will be next December 15 (yes, in almost a week) when will you be able to watch Barbie on HBO Maxthus enjoying the story that has brought so many people to movie theaters.

Perhaps you are one of those who was seduced by the pink fever and ended up eating popcorn while watching the big screen or perhaps you belong to the small group that has preferred to wait patiently for it to now reach the on-demand service to finally give it a chance and see it. Which side do you identify with?