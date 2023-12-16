Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, although he is of Puerto Rican origin, is considered the Sun of Mexico. He is one of the most successful singers in history, because during his musical career he won various awards, including Billboard and Grammy.

Although the singer was not born in Mexico, since he was little he grew up in the country and represented the culture through his music, which achieved much success, he is also considered a Mexican singer and producer.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Julión Álvarez and Alfredo Olivas: When do the tickets for their tour go out?

The singer, in addition to having broken records for his music, is also one of the artists with the most sold performances in history. That is why there is a large number of people who want to purchase tickets for his next tour.

El Sol de México announced his 2024 Tour, after the success of his previous tour, the singer reported that he is considering new dates and cities for future concerts. Since the artist is known worldwide and has great success in his music, there is a large number of people who want to purchase a ticket for the Luis Miguel Tour 2024.

Get ready because the tickets go on sale starting December 16, 2023, only there is one small detail, as it will be an exclusive pre-sale for Banorte cardholders.

ALSO READ: The cause of death of Matthew Perry, actor famous for his role as Chandler Bing, is revealed

Where to buy tickets for Luis Miguel?

If you want to purchase tickets for the Tour Luis Miguel 2024 and you are part of Banorte cardholders, you need to access it from the official ticket sales page, which is theuismigueloficial.comfrom that website you will be able to get tickets for their next tour, you will only have to choose the place and day to attend the event.

Prices may vary depending on the area as there will be approximately tickets from 12,330 pesos in the VIP area to 962 in the gray area.

Stay informed on our broadcast channel HERE.

SR

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions