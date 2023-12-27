Suara.com – Two cabinet ministers of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) unanimously called the Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto their friend.

They are the Minister of Communication and Information (Kominfo) Budi Arie Setiadi and the Minister of Religion (Menag) Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. The two of them agreed to call Prabowo their friend at the 2023 Christmas celebration in Surabaya, East Java.

Initially this term was made by Budi Arie when giving a speech at Bethany Nginden Church on Wednesday (27/12/2023) evening.

“I respect the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo. The Minister of Religion, Mr. Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mr. Mahfud MD, and the Minister of Defense, my friend, Mr. Prabowo Subianto,” said Budi Arie, greeted by applause from the audience.

The second call then continued when Yaqut gave his speech shortly after Budi Arie.

“Dear President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, you have seen how happy Christians are this year. After the pandemic, Christmas is being celebrated again with Mr. President Jokowi,” opened Yaqut.

He then talked about his past, where it turned out that Yaqut had been on the same campus as Budi Arie.

“I have been friends with him since college. I am on the same campus as the Minister of Communication and Information,” said Yaqut.

“So, if I am friends with Mr. Budi Arie, that's normal, but if Mr. Budi Arie claims that he is a friend of Mr. Prabowo, I can also admit that, sir, I am also a friend of Mr. Prabowo,” continued Yaqut, who was greeted enthusiastically by the church congregation and given a thumbs up by Prabowo.

It is known that Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Joko Widodo) is attending the 2023 Christmas celebration at Bethany Church, Surabaya, East Java on Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Based on Suara.com's monitoring at the location, Jokowi was seen accompanied by a number of ministers in the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.

Those who attended were Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Administrative Reform Azwar Anas, and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.

There are also other officials such as TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa