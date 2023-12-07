The inauguration will take place on 9 and 10 December: the doors will open with the usual 25% discount for all customers who show up

December 7, 2023

Wheelup does not stop its growth and is getting ever closer to the goal of 50 stores: the Italian clothing chain for motorbikes and scooters will inaugurate its 49th store in Conegliano (TV), the seventh in Veneto, further expanding the network of shops in which to offer quality at prices accessible to all motorcyclists.

Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December the new store in viale Venezia 93A will await its new customers with the usual promotion of 25% discount on many items in the store, from clothing to helmets, up to accessories for motorbikes and motorcyclists from the most famous brands in the world. But not only that: with its 8 Marche Passione, designed and certified in Italy by the Research and Development department and sold exclusively in the chain’s stores, it provides high quality products at prices within the reach of all two-wheel enthusiasts.

Thanks to the size of the new store and the integration with Wheelup’s eCommerce, the store offers all motorcyclists products ranging from custom to racing, from urban to touring and motocross: clothing, helmets, footwear, intercoms , navigators, action cams and bike cams, suitcases, bags and equipment for the motorcycle workshop and maintenance.

In the new Conegliano store, in fact, customers will be able to take advantage of numerous services that make the purchasing experience even more “tailor-made”both online and in store: for example, the possibility of paying in 3 interest-free installments for all purchases, both online and in store, thanks to the partnership with Scalapay.

Wheelup Conegliano will open on Saturday 9th with continuous hours from 9:00 to 19:30 and on Sunday 10th December from 10:00 to 13:00 and from 15:00 to 19:30.

For further information, the dedicated shop page is active in the section www.wheelup.it/it/stores/