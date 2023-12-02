WhatsApp is going to add an important layer of security over the next few days, and it is basically the possibility connecting a username to accounts.

Now, if we want to share our WhatsApp with other people, we have to give our phone number directly, something that is not exactly safe since additional use could be made of it.

This is going to end in the future, since WhatsApp will allow us to register a username by connecting it to the phone number. This way, when we share our WhatsApp, it will not be necessary to give our phone number, but directly our username.

However, this is a feature that has been in the works for a few weeks now, and it doesn’t look like it’s coming anytime soon.

In any case, thanks to the last beta update 2.23.25.19 For Android, we know that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow us to search for other people only using their username.

Thanks to the search bar we will be able to search for other users using only their username, thus improving the connection process and providing greater security.

Wabetainfo

It should be noted that the option of giving ourselves a username on WhatsApp is totally optional, but it will surely end up becoming the norm.

The fact that we can search for other contacts only by their username makes our phone number more protected and less exposed, so we will avoid, among other things, unwanted calls or the number ending up on a spam list. .

At the moment neither the search engine by username nor the possibility of connecting our WhatsApp account to a username are available, but they could be very interesting developments that will be released throughout 2024.