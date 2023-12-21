WhatsApp remains one of the most popular applications, as it allows us to communicate in a very simple way. Luckily, it receives regular updates that add new features, and you could soon welcome a feature that will revolutionize video calls.

The messaging app lets Android users share their screens during video calls. Although it is a very useful feature in some contexts, it has a major limitation: the video content cannot be heard. Luckily, it looks like that problem will be a thing of the past.

WhatsApp video calls will be expanded with this feature

After the launch of the beta update 2.23.26.18, WaBetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp plans to add a feature that allows people to share both video and audio when they show their screens over a video call. This novelty will be very useful for listening to music or watching videos in a group.

The feature is still in development and is expected to reach Beta versions of the app in iOS devices y Android, but it is unknown when it will be available to all users. According to the report, it cannot be used on voice or video calls where video is disabled.

This new feature will substantially improve the application and will make video calls much more useful. Although platforms like Discord, Google Met o Zoom already have similar features, there are thousands of people in the world who only use the app Meta for communicating.

This new function joins the extensive list of features that came to WhatsApp in recent months, such as voice chats, the new system for blocking private conversations and the View Once feature in the desktop version.

Of course, the messaging app also eliminated a free benefit. Now, users will have less storage space to back up their conversations and files.

But tell us, what do you think of this new feature? Do you plan to use it? Let us read you in the comments.

