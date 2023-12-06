WhatsApp is a very useful messaging application that presents many functions and features that make it very easy e intuitive to use. If you want no one to find out that you write a message in a chat, here we share some tips to go as unnoticed as possible.

If you use the app, you probably know that when you write a message in an individual or group chat, the other person or group members can read the caption “writing”. If you want to hide your steps for sending messages without them knowing you’re actively typing, you can do that.

How to hide WhatsApp typing?

Before continuing, it is important to note that WhatsApp It lacks a function or option in the mobile app and in the web version that allows you to deactivate the legend that indicates that you are writing a message. Luckily, there are ways to hide it for free and without the need to install third-party programs.

The easiest way is to simply create a group chat where you are the only member. This way, you can compose the message, copy it when you finish it, and send it to the corresponding recipient without them seeing the “writing” legend. The same method works if you use a memo pad or any text editor.

Prevent your friends on WhatsApp from knowing that you write messages

Another very useful method, although more complex, is to completely disconnect from the network. If you compose a message No internet connectionother people will be unable to see the indicator, even if you type it in the corresponding chat.

Follow the following steps to appear offline and hide “typing” on WhatsApp while you compose your message:

1.- Deactivate WI-FI or mobile data on your mobile device 2.- If you prefer, you can also activate Airplane Mode on your cell phone 3.- Open WhatsApp and write the text in the chat 4.- Send the message to the recipient 5.- Deactivate Airplane Mode and reconnect to the internet; the message will be sent automatically

Tell us, how many of these tips did you know? Let us read you in the comments.

