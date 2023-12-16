One of the most used functions of WhatsApp are the video callsa quick, direct and free way for us to communicate, face to face, even in the digital environment, with some of our friends and family.

But it won't have been the first time that you've had an argument about the video call slowing down, cutting off, or not going well at all, blaming the other person.

However, in the latest stable version for iOS users, a valuable function for video calls has been released, a kind of connection health status monitor.

Thanks to this tool, real-time information is provided about the quality of your Internet connection, so you can identify and solve any problem related to the video call.

During a WhatsApp video call, if you press on the tile, You will reveal data in real time about the quality of the video call connection.

This is a very useful feature, since you will be able to identify connection problems such as WiFi congestion or an overloaded network.

This can help you know that you are too far from the router or that perhaps it is time to improve your Internet connection by calling the operator.

Along with this new feature, they have also been released in WhatsApp the features of pinning important messages in group chats or sending a voice message to listen to them only once.