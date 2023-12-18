If something characterizes the popular instant messaging application WhatsApp, it is its continued commitment to privacy. It is something that those in charge, the people of Meta, constantly try to emphasize. For example, giving you the option not to show when you are online or when you last logged in.

But even so, the app always shares the moment in which you are writing a message to one of your contacts, regardless of the privacy options you have activated. Always? Well, not really, here we tell you the two tricks that exist to avoid it.

The “limitations” of WhatsApp

Depositphotos

Truth be told, there is no “official” way, so to speak, to prevent one of your contacts from seeing when you are writing a message that is addressed to them. And, in general, Meta itself does not usually look favorably on using third-party tools for certain actions, due to the risks to your privacy that this may entail.

Luckily, yes There are a couple of tricks that help you hide when you are writing on WhatsApp. Without being too orthodox, the truth is that they work. And it is not necessary to resort to anything strange or external to put them into practice. Anyone can do it by following a series of simple steps.

How to hide that you are writing on WhatsApp

There are actually two methods to hide that you are writing on WhatsApp. The first of them is the most convenient, since the trick lies precisely in not entering the application, but simply responding from a notification. It is important, however, that you make sure you have these activated from the menu. To do this you must do the following:

Enter the Settings section, once there in WhatsApp and enable notifications and so that these are displayed completely on the screen of your mobile phone. When this happens, you will receive a message notification, Click “Reply” directly from the main screen of your device. Then a small space will be enabled in which to write the text you want to send to your contact. Once you have the message ready, you just have to click on Send, and that would be enough.

By proceeding in this way, your contact will receive your response without ever seeing that they were writing, since you have not logged into WhatsApp itself. However, there is also another way, if you prefer:

First of all, Make sure you activate the well-known “airplane mode”. Once you have it working, enter WhatsApp. Still, you won't have any problems compose your message for a contact. By the end, disable “airplane mode” and your message will automatically be sent, even if you are not connected.

At the moment, these are the only ways that exist to send a message on WhatsApp hiding that you are writing it. Although with this app you never know, since it is always incorporating new functions and polishing different details, especially related to user privacy.