Surely we have all gone through the following situation: someone sends an important message (such as the location, price and time of reservation for Christmas dinner with friends) that, with the passage of time and the succession of messages, ends up lost in the forgot. Normally, we would resort to the search engine, the featured messages or the classic “can someone send me the…?”, but with the new WhatsApp that is over. Finally, the fixed messages arrive.

What are pinned messages?. They are nothing more than messages (of any type) that remain anchored at the top of the screen. That way, important messages (or whatever we want) will not be lost in the infinite river of messages that reach the group and will be visible at all times. You can pin text messages, surveys, images, everything.





How do they work. To pin a message, simply press and hold it and select “Pin” from the menu that appears. Although by default the message stays for seven days, we can configure it to stay for 24 hours, seven or 30 days. It does not seem that, for now, it can remain fixed indefinitely.

And in the groups? Also, messages can also be posted in groups. In fact, in group chats, administrators have the option to choose whether all members or only administrators can pin messages. This, for large groups (something WhatsApp is betting heavily on), makes all the sense in the world. Hopefully, at some point, pinned messages will also reach the channels.

Deployment begins. Like all WhatsApp news, pinned messages have already begun to be launched, but they will probably take a while to reach all users. In any case, it never hurts to make sure that we have the application updated.

The latest news. Pinned messages are the latest news to arrive, but in recent days we have seen the launch of functions such as sending files in original quality, blocking chats, channels or voice messages that can only be heard once.

