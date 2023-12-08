WhatsApp seems to be giving one more step towards full integration with Instagram. The latest news today is the ability to share your WhatsApp status updates directly to your Instagram story.

This feature, currently in beta testing for Android users, promises to simplify the way content is shared between these two Meta platforms.

To give you an idea of ​​how it works, although it is really simple, With a single tap, you will be able to send your WhatsApp status update to your Instagram story just like you can already do with Facebook.

Seeing this, it is clear that it was the next step that Meta had to take, following that line of cross-platform compatibility that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has envisioned for all applications.

Furthermore, it seems that Users will be able to decide, through settings, if they want their WhatsApp statuses to be automatically published on Instagramwith settings to do and undo as you like.

Specifically, to access this function you must go to State Privacy. All you need to do is go to the Status tab (Android) or Updates tab (iOS), tap the three dots in the upper right corner and go to Status Privacy. This is where you can select if you want your WhatsApp status to be automatically shared on Instagram, by selecting the Instagram option.

WhatsApp users will be able to update their WhatsApp status and Instagram story, but there is more news

But that’s not all WhatsApp has on its hands. In addition to the stories integration, they are rumored to be working on a username search feature.

This will allow users to connect with other people on the app without having to reveal the mobile number. You can simply type the username in the search bar and talk to this person.

The option to choose a username will be completely voluntary, giving users the freedom to decide how much information they want to be known about him or her. With the ability to add, delete or modify the username at any time, users will have full control over this feature.