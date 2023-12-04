With series such as “Game of Thrones”, “Euphoria”, “The Last of Us” and “Adventure Time”, HBO Max is one of the most popular streaming platforms due to the quality of its content that is well appreciated by users. , and is one of Netflix’s strongest competitors in the current market.

Unlike other platforms and services, HBO Max has never offered a month-long trial. In order to enjoy its contents, it is necessary to subscribe directly, so there is no 30 day chance so that users decide if they want to keep the service or not.

However, there is a way in which it is possible to enjoy HBO Max for 30 days free. To access this, it is necessary to have a Mastercard credit card for the “trick” to apply. How to do it? First of all, you have to subscribe to HBO Max, Enter the credit card number corresponding to Mastercard, and in the promotional codes section enter “MastercardFintonic”.

This will activate only one month of trial. If you do not wish to keep the service to avoid charges, then it will be necessary to cancel the subscription.

