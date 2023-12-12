Also seen at the last Eicma, the C1002V it is a large displacement muscle cruiser, equipped with the same engine as the adventure, the 997 cc 80° V-twin, liquid-cooled with double overhead cam distribution with 4 valves per cylinder credited with 95 CV a 7.600 giri/min. and 102 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is hugged by a sturdy frame with adjustable KYB suspension, upside down fork and mono shock absorber. Metzeler tires are installed on the 18″ rims, with the rear tire solid 240/40, and braking is entrusted to a double 320 mm disc gripped by J.Juan calipers and served by ABS Bosch.

There’s a 5″ color TFT with connectivity and all the functions of MBP technology, including geolocation. The saddle is just 680 mm from the ground; the dry weight is 262 kg.

PREZZO: n.d.

AVAILABILITY: n.d.