Let’s tell you what they are what’s new in iOS 17.2, the new big iOS 17 update that is about to arrive. A few hours or days before its launch, we already know what the new functions are going to come to Apple devices in an update starring the new Apple Diary app which was announced along with iOS 17 itself.

In this article, we are going to tell you what are the new features and all the other new features that have arrived in this update. We are going to do it in list format, to be brief and so that you can see them all at a glance.

What’s new in iOS 17.2

Next, let’s go with the list of new features and improvements that have reached the iPhone and iPad with iOS 17.2. It is not a very large list, but this time there are quite important news.

Diary Application: This app, announced a long time ago by Apple, finally arrives. In it, you will be able to keep a personal diary on your mobile phone writing what has happened to you each day, and adding maps, photos or other elements from other native apps to be able to remember well what you have experienced. Thus, whenever you want you can look back and review your experiences.

Alert customization: Now you will be able to change the tone of the alerts that you configure on your device to make them more personal, and even create your own vibration patterns for them.

Record video with spatial audio: This is a function for the Phone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will allow you to record videos with spatial audio. Come on, you have a recorder with Dolby Atmos spatial sound, something that Apple has enabled to create content for the Apple Vision Pro.

Instant voice translation on action button: Another new feature of the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro has been an action button that replaces the silence button, and that you can configure to choose its functions. Now, among these functions you can put automatic voice translation.

Reactions in Messages: In the iMessage app, you will now be able to have the option to react to messages that is already available in other messaging applications.

New widgets: Three new weather widgets are added, which are details, daily forecast, and sunrise and sunset. In addition, a new clock widget is added to be able to put it with a digital clock design.

Location detection for emergencies: Emergency alerts will now be able to send the approximate location of an iPhone. You can activate this function in Settings>Notifications>Emergency alerts>Location detection.

More customization for memojis: Now you will be able to customize more aspects of your memoji’s body, such as the waist, shoulders, chest and arms.

How to update to iOS 17.2

This new update will take you to the iPhone or iPad like all other operating system updates, and with a notification telling you that it is available. By tapping on the notification, you will go to the screen where you can update.

To manually check for the update, you simply have to go to your device settings. Once inside, go to the General section, and press in the option of Software update. This will take you to the screen where you can search for new versions of the operating system, and you will only have to click on the update button.

