After the RX 300 2T comes the RX 450 2024, the first 4-stroke cross bike branded Beta. A racing bike through and through, a completely new project: frame, engine and components are dedicated. The RX 450 4T is a project born three years ago with its debut in the MXGP World Championship in prototype form, which today arrives in a defined version.

Chassis: this is a dedicated structure for motocross use, which maintains the design of other Beta models but with a whole series of redesigned parts and specific reinforcements. The main beam is 1 cm wider, making it overall much more rigid in lateral torsions. The position of the engine, as well as the relative attachments, are different compared to the enduro models.

Rear frame and filter box: RX 450 has a new aluminum rear subframe. This new component integrates perfectly with the new filter box, never used before on Beta models. The new filter box and related sleeves, combined with the new 46 mm throttle body, determine a markedly different air flow rate compared to that required by an enduro motorbike. Access to the filter remains on the left side of the motorcycle, and is extremely easy and intuitive, as well as not requiring any type of tool.

Plastics: while the front conveyors, recently redesigned also for the RR models, remain unchanged in shape, at the rear comes a new, streamlined and aggressive tail which, not being a load-bearing element, fits into the new aluminum frame and allows, as just mentioned, the Access to the filter box is via a convenient joint. The plastic tank, special for this model, has a capacity of approximately 7 litres.

Fork and monoshock are Kayaba: with 48 mm rods at the front and 50 mm piston at the rear. Both components are fully adjustable in setting and represent an ideal compromise between rideability and performance, thanks to continuous development on the race track. The main difference in the suspension compartment compared to the enduro models is the greater travel of the front fork, with specific calibration for motocross while the monoshock absorber is completely new. The latter is larger (50 mm) than the one with which the RR models are equipped. The wheels are 21'' at the front and 19'' at the rear, with Maxxis tyres, in sizes 90/100-21 and 110/90-19 while the braking system is Nissin with floating calipers and 260 mm discs all 'front and 240 mm at the rear. In particular, at the front, a new caliper stands out, smaller and lighter.

Motor: The engine was born from a project entirely dedicated to cross use, and was developed in close collaboration with the Official MXGP Team. The gearbox has five gears, with dedicated ratios, while the clutch (with cup springs, adjustable to three positions) has been adequately strengthened. There is no kick start and all the electrical components have been downsized. The crankshaft and balancer shaft are new, as are the cylinder, pistons and related timing, this allows a compression ratio of 13.5:1 to be achieved

Engine Maps: in the wake of what was recently introduced on the RR models, the RX 450 4T is also equipped with two specific engine maps (dry and wet) and four levels of Traction Control intervention (on / off / active hard map / active soft map) to manage the remarkable power of the vehicle, in all track conditions. The map and TC selection button is located on the handlebar bumper. To complete, we report that: The handlebar controls are reduced to the bare minimum, as is the electrical system. On the right side there is the button for the electronic ignition, on the left the button for turning off the motorbike. Finally, the battery is lithium.

PRICE: 9,990 euros